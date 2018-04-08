Ted Baker (TED) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TED. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 2,750 ($38.60) to GBX 3,000 ($42.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,008.33 ($42.23).

LON TED traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,672 ($37.51). 41,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 2,286 ($32.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,244 ($45.54).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 126.60 ($1.78) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). Ted Baker had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of £591.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Ted Baker’s previous dividend of $16.60.

In other news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.81), for a total value of £865,986.50 ($1,215,590.26).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

