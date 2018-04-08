Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Teladoc worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teladoc by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,313,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 650,129 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,358,000 after acquiring an additional 343,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teladoc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,683,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Teladoc by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,455,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after buying an additional 1,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,355,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after buying an additional 216,848 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,730,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,194.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,494 shares of company stock worth $14,665,947. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 748,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,499. The company has a market cap of $2,555.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teladoc Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $44.65.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 45.77%. research analysts forecast that Teladoc Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

