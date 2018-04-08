Teladoc (TDOC) PT Set at $46.00 by Wells Fargo

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) received a $46.00 price target from Wells Fargo in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Teladoc in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of TDOC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,555.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 45.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. analysts forecast that Teladoc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Hirschhorn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,730,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,665,947. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc in the 4th quarter valued at $57,973,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Teladoc by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,455,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Teladoc by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,472,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,871,000 after purchasing an additional 607,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Teladoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,569,000.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

