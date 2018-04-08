Head-To-Head Analysis: Teledyne Technologies (TDY) vs. Raytheon (RTN)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Raytheon pays an annual dividend of $3.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teledyne Technologies does not pay a dividend. Raytheon pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raytheon has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raytheon has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Raytheon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Raytheon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Teledyne Technologies and Raytheon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Raytheon 0 2 13 0 2.87

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Raytheon has a consensus target price of $220.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Raytheon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raytheon is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Raytheon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 8.73% 14.07% 6.63% Raytheon 7.98% 21.36% 7.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Raytheon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 2.54 $227.20 million $6.93 26.78 Raytheon $25.35 billion 2.46 $2.02 billion $7.62 28.33

Raytheon has higher revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raytheon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Raytheon beats Teledyne Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity. The Company operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS), and Forcepoint. The IDS segment develops and produces sensors and mission systems. The IIS segment provides a range of technical and professional services to intelligence, defense, federal and commercial customers. The MS segment is a developer, integrator and producer of missile and combat systems. The SAS segment is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of integrated sensor and communication systems for missions. The Forcepoint segment develops cybersecurity products.

