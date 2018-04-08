Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $246.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,355.12, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $191.40 and a twelve month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $55,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.49, for a total value of $2,346,653.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,711 shares in the company, valued at $21,052,479.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,890 shares of company stock worth $6,693,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $321.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/teleflex-incorporated-tfx-shares-bought-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.