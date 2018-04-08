Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

VIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Santander downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 964,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $25,938.34, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 807.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth $262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 19.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

