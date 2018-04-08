Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.38

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.384 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Telefonica Brasil has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25,448.62, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Santander cut Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/telefonica-brasil-sa-viv-plans-annual-dividend-of-0-38.html.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.