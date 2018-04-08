Critical Contrast: Telekom Austria (TKAGY) and Its Rivals

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS: TKAGY) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Telekom Austria to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $4.95 billion $360.52 million 13.81 Telekom Austria Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.98

Telekom Austria’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Telekom Austria pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 7.21% 14.15% 5.29% Telekom Austria Competitors -12.86% -11.71% -1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telekom Austria and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telekom Austria Competitors 603 1852 1934 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 68.38%. Given Telekom Austria’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telekom Austria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telekom Austria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria’s peers have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria peers beat Telekom Austria on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It operates in seven segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Republic of Serbia, and Republic of Macedonia. The company's fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. It also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, the company sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2016, it provides mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 5.9 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.