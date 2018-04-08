Telsey Advisory Group Increases Scientific Games (SGMS) Price Target to $54.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

SGMS stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $3,868.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.40 million. equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 56,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $2,615,484.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,106.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $817,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,025. Corporate insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

