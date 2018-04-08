Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Telus (NYSE:TU) Share Price

Media coverage about Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telus earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.8511592990444 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

NYSE TU traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.21. 558,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,532. The company has a market cap of $20,949.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Telus has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Telus had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Telus will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Telus’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

