Tenaris’ (NYSE:TS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. UBS upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

TS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 4,535,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,052. The company has a market cap of $21,013.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.71. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 3.92%. sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Tenaris by 308.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 59,606,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007,915 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,562,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 826,285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its holdings in Tenaris by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 444,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,608,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 563,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tenaris-ts-buy-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.