Tenet Healthcare (THC) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 1,858,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,800. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44. The stock has a market cap of $2,470.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director George Fredrick Smitherman purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,812,500.00. Also, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $199,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 389,144 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,300,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 883,600 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,217,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 223,200 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

