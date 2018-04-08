Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Terracoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and $2,941.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,021.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.43 or 0.09313460 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00174514 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.01840570 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016854 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002816 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003886 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,595,121 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.info. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

