TerraForm Power, Inc. New (TERP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms have also commented on TERP. Goldman Sachs lowered TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TerraForm Power, Inc. New presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:TERP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 287,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TerraForm Power, Inc. New has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. TerraForm Power, Inc. New had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.56 million. analysts expect that TerraForm Power, Inc. New will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other TerraForm Power, Inc. New news, CEO John Stinebaugh purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth $166,302,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/terraform-power-inc-new-terp-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.