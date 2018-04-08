Terreno Realty (TRNO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 33,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,892.06, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

