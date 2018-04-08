Tesco (TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.16) price target (up previously from GBX 210 ($2.95)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.58) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($3.37) to GBX 220 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 216.08 ($3.03).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 204.70 ($2.87) on Friday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 217.31 ($3.05).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,902 stores, as well as online.

