TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

TeslaCoilCoin (CURRENCY:TESLA) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, TeslaCoilCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One TeslaCoilCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TeslaCoilCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TeslaCoilCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00684400 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00174289 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TeslaCoilCoin Profile

TeslaCoilCoin was first traded on December 8th, 2015. TeslaCoilCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for TeslaCoilCoin is teslacoilcoin.org.

TeslaCoilCoin Token Trading

TeslaCoilCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy TeslaCoilCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoilCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TeslaCoilCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

