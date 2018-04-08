Tether Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Tether has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinbene, Gate.io and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00682140 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00173823 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00172983 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, EXX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Tidex, Coinbene, Bitfinex, Binance, Bibox, Coinut, Huobi, Poloniex, Liqui, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Kraken and Exmo. It is not possible to purchase Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

