Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $770,897.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,695.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan L. Batrack sold 68,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $3,524,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,340. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,885. The company has a market cap of $2,775.79, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.22 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

