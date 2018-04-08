Tezos (Pre-Launch) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRYPTO:XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market cap of $0.00 and $617,623.00 worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00037574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00688084 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00173356 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035808 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00137039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Profile

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos (Pre-Launch) must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

