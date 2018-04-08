TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TFS Financial’s earnings. TFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFS Financial.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $69.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TFSL. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of TFSL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 194,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,187.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

In other news, COO Meredith S. Weil bought 5,330 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $79,896.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ben S. Stefanski III sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $401,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 247,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tfs-financial-co-tfsl-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-09-per-share.html.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.