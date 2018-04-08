The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $7.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the lowest is $7.27 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

KO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,495,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,890. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $187,358.58, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,339,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243,387 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593,679 shares during the period. Ferox Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $8,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724,982 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

