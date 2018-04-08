The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $189,406.22, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/the-coca-cola-company-ko-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-the-west-updated-updated.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.