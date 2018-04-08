The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $629.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.51 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,366.17, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

