The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Issues Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $629.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GBX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,366.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at $703,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

