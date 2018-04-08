The Hackett Group (HCKT) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is one of 26 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The Hackett Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $285.86 million $27.35 million 20.91 The Hackett Group Competitors $978.13 million $63.17 million 18.86

The Hackett Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group. The Hackett Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Hackett Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Hackett Group Competitors 92 309 479 14 2.46

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.47%. Given The Hackett Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 9.57% 24.81% 13.88% The Hackett Group Competitors -217.33% -13.00% -6.28%

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Hackett Group pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services. It focuses on business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and SAP practices. It offers a range of services, including executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transformation and technology consulting services. Its advisory programs include a mix of the deliverables, such as Best Practice Intelligence Center, Best Practice Accelerators, Advisor Inquiry, Best Practice Research and Peer Interaction. Its Business Transformation programs help clients develop a coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.