The Hackett Group (HCKT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Hackett Group earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3787199651494 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.89 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $476.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

