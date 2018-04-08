Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price

Media headlines about The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Hershey earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.349824821376 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $108.00 target price on The Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 774,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,627. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,806.14, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

