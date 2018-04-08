The Home Depot (HD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,868 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 16.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 83.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 63.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 233.4% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203,713.81, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

In other The Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/the-home-depot-hd-shares-sold-by-wesbanco-bank-inc.html.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.