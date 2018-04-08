The Keyw’s (KEYW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised The Keyw from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Keyw in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered The Keyw from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Keyw from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KEYW opened at $7.99 on Friday. The Keyw has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 31.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 47.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 3.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Keyw Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

