Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 3,976.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.54, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of -0.61. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $210,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $506,390. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGFV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

