The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,658 Shares of Byline Bancorp (BY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) by 870.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $675,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $607,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,686 shares of company stock worth $1,590,875.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.63 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-increases-holdings-in-byline-bancorp-by-updated-updated.html.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.