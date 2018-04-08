GasLog Partners (GLOP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 172,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 78,625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $24.05 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $994.30, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.32.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.45 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

