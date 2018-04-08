Shore Capital cut shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.72) target price on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Rank Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

RNK opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.43) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

In other The Rank Group news, insider Clive Jennings purchased 56,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £128,416.17 ($180,258.52).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Rank Group (RNK) Downgraded by Shore Capital” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/the-rank-group-rnk-downgraded-by-shore-capital.html.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.