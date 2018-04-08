Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,023 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.93% of The Timken worth $35,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $151,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,641.02, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The Timken Co has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.98 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Timken Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group raised The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

