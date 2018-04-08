The Vegan Initiative (XVE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

The Vegan Initiative (CURRENCY:XVE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One The Vegan Initiative coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Vegan Initiative has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. The Vegan Initiative has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of The Vegan Initiative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00178517 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000462 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001388 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Vegan Initiative Profile

The Vegan Initiative (XVE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. The Vegan Initiative’s official Twitter account is @XVEGANTOKENS.

Buying and Selling The Vegan Initiative

The Vegan Initiative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase The Vegan Initiative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Vegan Initiative must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Vegan Initiative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for The Vegan Initiative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vegan Initiative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.