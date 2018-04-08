TheGCCcoin (GCC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

TheGCCcoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, TheGCCcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One TheGCCcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TheGCCcoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3,178.00 worth of TheGCCcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012197 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00080361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022182 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033800 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TheGCCcoin Coin Profile

TheGCCcoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. TheGCCcoin’s total supply is 988,348,026 coins and its circulating supply is 598,101,458 coins. TheGCCcoin’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. TheGCCcoin’s official Twitter account is @thegccgroup_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TheGCCcoin’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

TheGCCcoin Coin Trading

TheGCCcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy TheGCCcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheGCCcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheGCCcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

