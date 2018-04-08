TheStreet Upgrades Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.19, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $35,834.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,523.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $286,726.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,266.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,982 shares of company stock worth $666,446. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

