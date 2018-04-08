Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 949,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,709. The company has a market cap of $1,440.78, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.67 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC.

