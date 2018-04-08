Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Thl Credit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2994485222578 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Thl Credit stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thl Credit has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Thl Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Thl Credit had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 million. research analysts predict that Thl Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Thl Credit’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on TCRD. ValuEngine cut Thl Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Thl Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Maxim Group cut Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on Thl Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, National Securities cut Thl Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In related news, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 40,365 shares of Thl Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $327,763.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Fellows bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,751 shares of company stock worth $146,951. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thl Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

