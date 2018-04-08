Thomas Cook Group (TCKGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomas Cook Group (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCKGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS TCKGY remained flat at $$3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Thomas Cook Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels.

