Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 127,397 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Tennant worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Tennant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Tennant stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,258.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Tennant has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.13 million. Tennant had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, insider Thomas Paulson sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $487,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

