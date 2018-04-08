WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 697,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,849,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,873,000 after purchasing an additional 638,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 229,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19,996.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

