Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $995,000 Stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Kroger were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,671,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20,985.22, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $245,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at $763,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,800 shares of company stock worth $1,888,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

