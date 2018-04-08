Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.09% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBL. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $766.54, a PE ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.46 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.14%. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

