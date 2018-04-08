TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Alleghany worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 764,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,995,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 3,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $24,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $592.02 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $521.07 and a 12-month high of $639.42. The company has a market cap of $9,111.78, a PE ratio of 389.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $3.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.50.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total transaction of $323,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

