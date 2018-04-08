Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Position Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Aaron's worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron's by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 572,801 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Aaron's by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 411,162 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron's in the fourth quarter worth $10,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aaron's by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 251,687 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron's by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 540,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 201,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,279.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aaron's, Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $49.77.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Aaron's, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

In other Aaron's news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $460,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,048. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aaron's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Aaron's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron's in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on Aaron's from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

