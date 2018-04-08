Ball Co. (BLL) Position Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ball worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,743,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ball by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 710,179 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $23,561,000. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $21,736,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Ball by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 471,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 371,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,115.80, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $360,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James N. Peterson sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $170,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,642,983. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-41-76-million-position-in-ball-co-bll-updated-updated.html.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.