TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Position in Navient Corp (NAVI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,579 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Navient worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $250,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,597.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

