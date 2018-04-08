TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 38,245 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,672,000 after acquiring an additional 648,145 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $134,367,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $85,354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,611 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,010,000 after acquiring an additional 136,082 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $3,042,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.93, for a total value of $895,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,264.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,452. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $1.86 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

IPGP stock opened at $222.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $12,025.84, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

